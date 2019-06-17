LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- We'll take "totally famous" for $1,000, Alex.
"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek and "Mad Men" actor Jon Hamm are slotted to present at the 2019 NHL Awards in Las Vegas on Wednesday alongside actor and host Kenan Thompson.
This year's awards ceremony moved from the Hard Rock to Mandalay Bay Events Center. It will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network and Canada's Sportsnet at 5 p.m. PT on June 19.
Both Alex Trebek and Jon Hamm will present at the 2019 #NHLAwards presented by @Bridgestone! pic.twitter.com/RsrZROdczN— NHL (@NHL) June 17, 2019
Trebek will be making one of his first public appearances since announcing his pancreatic cancer diagnosis.
Hamm, a longtime St. Louis Blues fan, will introduce the Stanley Cup Champions for various awards at the event.
Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone was named a finalist for the Selke Trophy, the award given annually to the NHL's best defensive forward.
