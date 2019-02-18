LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were searching for two missing girls on Monday night.
Ja'Miya Marry, 13, and her sister Kaydence Jackson, 5, were last seen on Monday about 1 p.m. near Mountain Vista and Flamingo roads.
Ja'Miya was last seen wearing a black and white checkered shirt with blue jeans. Kaydence was wearing a pink, yellow and black romper.
Both may be suffering from "severe emotional distress," according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
An Emergency Alert was issued to phones valley-wide about 9:30 p.m.
Anyone with information on the girls' whereabouts is strongly urged to contact Las Vegas police.
