LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Albertsons and Vons are hiring for multiple positions at stores across the Las Vegas Valley.
According to a news release, there are immediate openings at all Albertsons and Vons stores throughout Southern Nevada. The positions range from deli, meat, bakery, produce, fuel stations, customer service departments or on the frontend as a cashier or courtesy clerk.
According to the release, store employees receive:
- Paid training
- Flexible scheduling
- Employee discounts at Albertons, Safeway and Vons
- All employees are eligible to receive benefits and paid vacation/holidays per its union contract
Both Albertsons and Vons are also hiring for full- and part-time delivery drivers, with the following benefits:
- Paid training (no CDL is required)
- Flexible scheduling
- Multiple locations available in the state
- Independent work enviornment
- Employee discounts at Albertsons, Safeway and Vons
- All employees are eligible to receive benefits and paid vacation/holidays per its union contract
On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the company said hiring managers will be onsite at all stores from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested are invited to interview with HR representatives and are encouraged to bring a resume.
Perspective employees can also apply online at careersatsafeway.com or albertsonscompanies.com. You can also inquire at your local Albertsons or Vons store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.