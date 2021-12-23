UPDATE (Christmas Eve) -- Lost luggage with donation bags has been found and delivered!
Every Christmas Heidi Hanson flies from Alaska to the Strip to give to those in need of “faith in humanity.”
UPDATE: Lost luggage with donation bags has been found and delivered! Every Christmas Heidi Hanson flies from Alaska to the strip to give to those in need “faith in humanity.”Amazing work and a reminder to give during this time. @FOX5Vegas Full story: https://t.co/40PqtT4nPN pic.twitter.com/u4PdPX7U83— Lauren Martinez (@LMartinezNews) December 24, 2021
ORIGINAL REPORT: With luggage lost, Alaska woman flies to Las Vegas to give to homeless
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — Every Christmas, a woman from a rural town in Alaska flies to the Las Vegas Strip to gift the homeless.
Heidi Hanson, from Soldotna, Alaska, started the holiday tradition four years ago. She said she was compelled to come after her ex was fatally shot by Las Vegas police in 2005.
”My ex of 15 years committed suicide by cop here. I was at my lowest of lows, I was obese, and when he died, I was given my life back,” Hanson said.
She makes several trips to Las Vegas each year and saw the amount of people struggling.
“I know the holidays are tough for people, so I just like to make them smile and give them faith in humanity,” Hanson said.
She said she’s dealt with addiction her entire life. Her father was an alcoholic and so was her ex.
“Most people will neglect them and walk by and make front of them, or I mean, we don’t know their story. I mean, they could have had a job a year ago and lost their job, I mean we don’t know,” Hanson said.
She arrived at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday afternoon but one of her two checked bags never made it.
“It was about 48 pounds worth of stuff in that hockey bag. Fifty pairs of gloves, 40 or 50 stocking hats, socks, I mean, there’s still probably $400 to $500 worth of stuff and they’re missing. So I just hope it shows up before Christmas,” Hanson said.
Hanson said a friend of hers sent $200 on Venmo and told her to “make Alaska proud.” FOX5 went with her as she bought snacks, hats and other items and distributed them to a dozen bags.
Alaska Airlines said Hanson traveled on a different airline on her way to Las Vegas so they’re working with her to find the bag.
If you would like to contact Hanson visit her Facebook page, or email her at aksk8@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.