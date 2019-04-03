LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former Vice President Al Gore is coming to speak at UNLV about climate change.
According to the school, the event will be on April 30 at 3 p.m. at the Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall on campus.
Gore, a Nobel Laureate who has been an icon of climate leadership for decades and wrote the film "An Inconvenient Truth," will "discuss the impacts of a warming world and how people can contribute every day to the Global Sustainability Revolution."
UNLV said the event will "include remarks" from Sen. Harry Reid.
Tickets are free and open to the public, but are required. They can be picked up beginning 10 a.m. on April 6 at the Performing Arts Center box office at Cottage Grove Avenue.
Tickets are available to UNLV students and staff at 10 a.m. on April 3. For more information, click here.
