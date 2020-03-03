HENDERSON (FOX5) -- An airplane-inspired luxury apartment community has opened near the Henderson Executive Airport.
Dubbed The Aviator, the 380-unit complex is inspired by antique airplane designs, according to a release.
The community features authentic pieces from World War II aircraft throughout the clubhouse and main entrance. The clubhouse features airplane cabin style lights that line the floors and walls and authentic aircraft metal siding and windows in the furniture.
In addition, a vintage WWII propeller highlights the community's entrance sign.
The Aviator offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 836 to 1,390 square feet with leases starting at $1,223 per month, the release said.
Each unit offers a modern way of living with quartz countertops, stainless-steel and energy-efficient appliances, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets, in-home washer and dryer and Sky Suite opportunities, according to the developers.
The community is part of WestCorp's line of Vivint Smart House living spaces throughout Henderson.
Vivint Smart Home living includes intelligent cameras with live doorbell video, doors that can be locked and unlocked with the push of a button, smart thermostats that can be operated remotely, connected lights and home security alarms, all of which can be remotely controlled with Vivant’s smart home app.
“West Henderson is becoming a hub for technological advancement. We want to make sure our residents have the best technology offered in their residential spaces,” said Emily McCann, vice president of marketing for WestCorp Management Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.