LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Want to take a trip to the city of love? LEVEL Airlines will soon offer a direct flight from Las Vegas.
International Airlines Group’s (IAG) low-cost airline brand LEVEL will launch nonstop trans-Atlantic service between Paris and Las Vegas beginning Wednesday, Oct. 30.
The twice-weekly service will be operated on an Airbus 330-200 aircraft, which is equipped with 293 Economy and 21 Premium Economy seats.
The service is expected to generate an estimated economic impact of $46.3 million and will mark the first regularly scheduled nonstop service from Paris to Las Vegas since 2014, according to a news release.
The nonstop flights will run Wednesdays and Sundays.
Visit flylevel.com for more information.
