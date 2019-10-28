Las Vegans hoping to visit Germany now have another flight option available for their travels.
Lufthansa Group's Eurowings on Sunday launched non-stop service between Las Vegas and Frankfurt, Germany. The inaugural flight was welcomed with a water arch after it touched down at McCarran International Airport.
The Las Vegas to Frankfurt route will run three times per week until March 28, 2020.
Frankfurt, Germany’s most international city, is home to a wide range of tourist attractions and sights, including world-class ballet, opera, theaters and art exhibitions, according to a news release.
The flights will operate on an Airbus A330-200, which will offer 21 Premium Economy Class seats and 289 Economy Class seats.
“We are thrilled to offer our Las Vegas customers direct, non-stop access to our hub in Frankfurt, where they can enjoy a large range of options to connect internationally with our vast airline network,” said Larry Ryan, Senior Director Sales USA, Lufthansa Group.
With this new route, Eurowings will be able to fly customers from Las Vegas to Frankfurt, Germany, and offer connections to Lufthansa Group’s large network of destinations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and beyond. These include popular destinations such as Barcelona, Budapest, Florence, Rome and Tel Aviv.
The non-stop Las Vegas to Frankfurt flights will run Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Returning flights will operate the same days.
