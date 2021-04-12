LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An airline company is offering to transport passengers between Las Vegas and Santa Barbara for $50.
To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Southwest Airlines is offering a one-way nonstop flight between the two cities, in addition to three other itineraries at the same rate. The deal is available starting today until May 3.
Continental U.S., San Juan, Puerto Rico, and international travel valid May 3 through May 26, and Sept. 7 through Nov. 5, 2021.
Travel continental U.S. to and from Hawaii is valid May 3 through May 26, and Aug. 9 through Nov. 5, 2021.
Seats, days, and markets are limited. Blackout dates and 21-day advance purchase requirements apply. Flights and fare information is available at Southwest Airlines' website.
