LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Airbnb on Friday announced that it will prohibit one-night rentals this weekend in Las Vegas in an effort to curb house parties over Halloween weekend.
According to a news release, one-night rentals will not be allowed for any Airbnb property in the United States or Canada this weekend.
The company noted that it "may take legal action against guests who violate Airbnb's rules prohibiting parties."
As such, Airbnb said that any guest with a reservation for 2+ days has been "required to attest that they understand that they may be subject to removal from Airbnb or legal action if they violate Airbnb’s rules on parties."
Airbnb said the effort to prohibit house parties was done as a way to "strengthen our hosts’ protection against parties amid concerns about a second wave of the pandemic."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.