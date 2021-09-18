LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County issued an air quality advisory for the Las Vegas area on Saturday through Sunday night.
The Department of Environment and Sustainability issued the advisory through Sept. 19 due to wildfire smoke drifting into the area from south central California.
"DES Division of Air Quality officials say smoke is made of small particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases such as bronchitis and asthma or heart disease. Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air quality conditions. Under today’s conditions, it may be best for children, the elderly and people with respiratory and heart disease to stay indoors," the county wrote in a release.
Smoke from these wildfires will continue to move into our area as winds continue to shift. Inyo & Esmeralda counties will be impacted by the densest smoke near the surface. The remaining portion of our forecast area may experience hazy skies due to smoke aloft. #NVwx #CAwx https://t.co/sCJrmgkweH— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 19, 2021
To limit exposure to smoke, limit outdoor activity, keep windows and doors closed and consider changing air filters if necessary.
