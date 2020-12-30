LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES) has issued an advisory for Thursday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 1 for smoke and high levels of fine particles (PM2.5) that could occur from fireworks on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, according to a news release.
According to the release, "despite the cancellation of fireworks and festivities on the Strip and throughout Clark County due to COVID-19 concerns, fireworks ignited in neighborhoods by individuals can still create smoke and particle pollution."
Smoke is made of small dust particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation. PM2.5 is created by vehicle exhaust and wood smoke, officials note.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, as noted in the release, people who may be most sensitive to elevated levels of particulates and ozone include individuals with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children or senior citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.