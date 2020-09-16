LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- State officials promise speedy relief for distribution of aid for tenants and landlords, as the extension for the eviction moratorium is set to expire October 15.
Clark County was granted $60 million in relief for tenants and landlords. The second roll out for funding was announced this week by county officials.
"Sixty million dollars is a big number, but let's be clear: we think the problem is a lot more significant than that," said State Treasurer Zach Conine. "Our goal for these new assistance programs as we roll them out is to make sure they have a lot of people involved for bandwidth, and try to make the program as quick and effective as possible," he said.
Conine said state officials are still looking at sources of state revenue for aid, but continue to lobby Congress for support.
Conine said his office will assist the Nevada Supreme Court with mediation programs, as representatives look to connect tenants and landlords with appropriate aid.
Monday, in an interview with FOX5, Governor Steve Sisolak described being hopeful that funding for rental assistance and unemployment benefits will come to Nevadans by the October 15 deadline.
Landlord Jason Trindade expresses his doubts.
"I'm not confident in any kind of government assistance programs right now, at all," he said. The owner of Desert Moon Motel and Towne and Country Motel has 15 tenants at risk of eviction. Most have not received unemployment aid or rental assistance, despite months of waiting.
Trindade has lost $70,000 in expenses. The Payroll Protection Program and a grant from the City of Las Vegas has helped recoup $16,000 in funds.
He is still waiting for CHAP funding from the CARES Act for landlords.
"If I close my doors here, I'm not going to be able to provide free housing either," he said.
