LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A camera with artificial intelligence could help local casinos detect guns and other weapons.
Athena Security showcased its tech at the World Game Protection Conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Athena can hook up to any security system and camera that has streaming capabilities.
“We teach the computer what to look for," said Athena Security Co-Founder Christopher Ciabarra. “We take thousands of images…and those images are different scenes, different backgrounds, different places...and then we take a look at all the different angles that you're holding the weapon…and we feed it into the platform. “
Ciabarra said his tech is unique in the way it gathered those images to teach Athena. Choosing to ‘act out’ scenarios on film using varying camera angles from varying distances.
Ciabarra claims his technology is superior to other systems because of its automation and ability to alert police fast.
"Not only is it going to tell you ‘hey something is happening, but when the police arrive, they're going to know where the person is, what happened. They're going to know the person's face, they know how many people are armed. All this information they didn't have before," said Ciabarra.
The technology doesn’t just detect guns.
"We can detect fighting, someone pushing, someone screaming a word like 'help' or 'get away from me,'" said Ciabarra.
Athena Security said it wants to expand into casinos, schools, and local businesses. But it might be hard to convince everyone to get on board. The technology is expensive at $100 per month per camera.
But Athena security said the cost is worth saving lives.
"The average time it takes someone to pull out and shoot a weapon is 30 seconds. In those 30 seconds you can hopefully talk that person down or get police and ambulances there faster to save lives," said Ciabarra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.