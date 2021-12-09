LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District on Thursday reminded that the age to start kindergarten will change starting with the next school year.
According to a tweet from CCSD, as a result of legislation that was passed this year by the Nevada Legislature, the minimum age for children to start kindergarten will be updated beginning with the 2022-2023 school year.
This year, the Nevada Legislature passed legislation that changed the minimum age for children to start Kindergarten. Beginning with the 2022-2023 school year, students will need to be at least five years of age by the first day of school to enroll in Kindergarten. (1/2)— CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) December 9, 2021
CCSD notes that under the new legislation, students will need to be at least 5 years old by the first day of school to enroll in kindergarten.
However, any student currently enrolled in and on track to complete pre-K or kindergarten will be allowed to continue to the next grade level at the start of the upcoming school year, according to CCSD.
If a child is not 5 years of age on or before the first day of a school year, the child must not be admitted to kindergarten, the Dept. of Education states.
Online registration for the 2022-2023 school year begins in April 2022, CCSD said.
