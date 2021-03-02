LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Monday, thousands of local prekindergarten through third grades students went back into Clark County School District classrooms.
Now in its second day, CCSD families said their students are enjoying hybrid learning so far. But a teacher also said that the hybrid learning model has created a difficult new set of challenges.
"We're moving desks, we're moving equipment," said third grade teacher Charlotte Brigham, who works at Schorr Elementary School. "Kind of trying to juggle all of that."
Brigham said so many things are demanding her focus right now. The first: improving students' academic performances, while "teaching the in-person students, along with the distance learning students."
She's teaching both groups at the same time on the two days when students are in the classroom.
"The kids who are in-person also have their laptops, and so, they are joining still on Google Meet in the classroom. And then we're able to go around and make sure they're on task. And then once we're in independent practice, give them the opportunity to meet them one-on-one," said Brigham.
It should be noted, not all CCSD classes are being conducted this way. But many are, like Brigham's. She said it also creates some technological challenges.
"Kids are using Chromebooks, and so, having enough charging outlets [is an issue], to charge enough Chromebooks that aren't gonna last a full day," said Brigham.
More daunting responsibilities include managing kids' social-emotional health -- and their physical health, of course.
"I'm in a portable classroom, and just the space alone, trying to distance desks six feet apart, it's a challenge," said Brigham.
At this rate, she's worried about juggling these hybrid-specific tasks five days a week come April 6. On this date, prekindergarten through grade five can return five days a week face-to-face.
Because of the unique hurdles, Brigham said teachers need grace and support from the community right now as they deal with these new daily challenges.
From the perspective of some CCSD families, hybrid learning is an exciting opportunity to return to some form of normalcy.
On Sunday, FOX5 first spoke with to Nevaeh Inglehart and Adelyne Haren, who are in first grade and kindergarten, respectively. Erik Sarvela, their parent, says they were "very happy" when they came home from their first day of hybrid.
"There was a lot more smiles that I saw from them," said Sarvela. He added that Adelyne was proud to report to him that she wore her mask all day.
"It was exciting for them," said Sarvela.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.