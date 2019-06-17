LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As the weather heats up so does the number of motorcyclists on the road.
There’s also been a spike in motorcycle-related crashes in the valley. In the last month, four motorcyclists have died in crashes on valley roads.
The College of Southern Nevada offers two courses -- a three-day beginner course and a one-day class for experienced riders -- for riders to learn what they can do to stay safe on the roads.
Roger Fox has been teaching motorcycle courses at CSN for 30 years.
“As a rider we need to be aware of our own personal limitations,” Fox said. “The motorcycle is capable of a lot.”
The program goes through a lot of mental skills. Fox teaches motorcyclists to always be aware of what’s around them and keep their eyes moving.
Fox said speed is the number one contributor to crashes. He suggested hitting the race track if a motorcyclist feels the need for speed.
“There’s a time and place for some of the things we’re seeing," said Fox. “Whether it’s stunting or whatever. There’s a place to do it safely and off the roadways.”
Wearing protective gear is also pivotal. Fox said helmet use reduces head injuries by 60 percent.
“It doesn’t mean you won’t have other bodily injuries but for head injuries it could save your life,” Fox said.
Don Simpson has been riding motorcycles for 10 years and said no matter how experienced you think you are, brushing up on the basics is always a good idea.
“I think it’s a great idea just to get the refreshment,” said Simpson. “You remember things that you didn’t know or you knew at one time and forgot.”
He also suggests taking extra precautions to ensure that drivers see you.
“Visibility is a big part of it,” said Simpson. “I chose a white bike because it stands out a lot better. I always wear bright colors when I ride, and I just have to pretend that nobody sees me as I’m riding along.”
But drivers should also be cautious.
“We need responsible drivers out there as well,” said Fox. “It’s not just the riders that need to do so, it’s everyone on the road.”
CSN’s motorcycle class costs $125. Upon successful completion, a participant can get a valid license without having to take the DMV’s test.
Click here for more information about the program.
