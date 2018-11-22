PAHRUMP, Nevada (FOX5) - A stolen truck and trailer rolled away from police during a traffic stop in Nye County this week, according to the sheriff's office.
The Nye County Sheriff's Office said a caller reported his pickup truck and trailer were stolen. Deputies found the truck heading south on Barney Street and tried to pull the driver over.
The driver then lead deputies on a chase that lasted a few miles, before stopping. The sheriff's office said 42-year-old Kimberly Blake got out of the truck with her hands up, but left it in gear, running.
The truck and trailer started to roll down the road. A deputy noticed and ran after the truck to stop it.
Brake told police she was afraid to stop because she escaped from prison in July of 2018. She had a nationwide warrant out of NDOC and a warrant out of Las Vegas. Her driver's license was also suspended, the sheriff's office said.
Brake was booked on charges of:
- Grand Larceny of $23500+
- Grand Larceny of a motor vehicle
- Possession of a stolen vehicle
- Possession of stolen property
- Driver disobey a peace officer
- Basic Speed (11-15 MPH)
- Failure to yield
- Driving with a suspended license
- 2 other agency warrants.
- Habitual Criminal
