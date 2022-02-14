LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It’s a love story we’ve been following at FOX5 since last summer. A husband desperate to get his wife out of Afghanistan after the country fell to the Taliban.
He worked with rescue groups around the clock, and she escaped the day before the deadly attack on the Kabul airport that killed several U.S. service members, then she spent months at military bases before she arrived in Las Vegas.
In true Las Vegas fashion, the couple celebrated their first ever Valentine’s Day with dinner on the Strip. The couple is about to become a trio, also celebrating a pregnancy.
In August, Hekmat Ghawsi, better known as HK, was desperately trying to find a way to get his wife out war-torn Afghanistan where anyone found to be sympathizing with America was at risk.
“Sometimes I wish I never met her, because I am nothing but risk and danger to her,” HK said. He was born in Afghanistan and came to be an interpreter for U.S. Special Forces and was given American citizenship, but for more than a year, was unsuccessful in getting his wife a visa.
“Now I am very safe, and I am very happy,” Laily Ghawsi said.
“Just even to think about it, it is such a dramatic change … not knowing if I would be able to save her or not,” HK said.
Since flying into Reid International Airport a few months ago, she has been exploring her new home city with her husband and has come to understand why home means Nevada.
“Just like a lot of tourists, they think we only have the Strip, but when I take her outdoors, like we love outdoors,” HK said.
Smiling under the bright neon lights of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, they look like any other happy couple. Their love story once filled with uncertainty, has moved into a new chapter -- happily ever after.
“Just to be together, and be here and even start our own family and have a baby on the way, I could not ask for more,” HK said.
HK has started a nonprofit in Las Vegas to help other refugees with resettlement. You can learn more about the Freedom Support Alliance by clicking here.
