LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved a $450,000 grant to redevelop a public housing site in the Historic Westside.
Marble Manor public housing site is located at Washington Avenue and stretches 35 acres between H Street and N Street.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development issued a grant award of $450,000 to the City of Las Vegas with the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority as the recipient. SNRHA owns and manages Marble Manor.
SNRHA applied for the Choice Neighborhood Planning Grant for the redevelopment of Marble Manor and the surrounding neighborhood.
Qualifying residents at Marble Manor are in a HUD rental assistance program.
Leann Anderson has lived out of Marble Manor since the 1990s. The public housing development helped her and her daughters get on their feet.
“I moved in here and me and my kids, we came from a shelter, I didn’t have any money, I didn’t have a job. We just had the clothes on our back," Anderson said.
She said she thinks the affordability is great, but this housing development is her only option.
“I would love to move out of here, but I can’t afford it," Anderson said.
Donald Miner and his family just moved from San Diego into Marble Manor a month ago.
"Rent is reasonable, they take 30% of what you make and that goes toward your rent," Miner said.
He said expanding Marble Manor would be a good thing, but they need to tear down the existing units first.
“I hope you guys upgrade all of them, tear them down, and just upgrade all of them," Miner said.
Marble Manor was established in 1953.
Jace Radke, spokesperson for the city, said even though city council approved a grant for this project, they are just starting. They still need to design and construct it which will involve a lot of purchasing and contract work.
Radke said the city is "excited to have the opportunity to reimagine Marble Manor for the residents that live there currently and for future residents."
