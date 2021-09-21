LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Housing Coalition has released a report asking for $500 million to support and develop affordable housing in the state.
The report, which the coalition posted on social media on Sept. 13, says approximately 90% of low-income Nevadans cannot afford their housing, and the state has a shortage of more than 84,000 affordable rental homes in the Extremely Low Income range.
To address this, the coalition has recommended the following allocations:
- $275 million for affordable housing multi-family development, with 20% of that going to “deeply subsidized affordable homes with wrap around services” such as for homebound seniors or people transitioning out of homelessness
- $125 million to support “acquisition and rehabilitation” of current affordable housing inventory
- $50 million to increase supply of homes that are affordable between 60-120% Area Median Income; and to expand down payment assistance targeting first-generation and minority homebuyers and homebuyers who work in “heavily impacted” industries such as tourism, hospitality, teachers, frontline healthcare
- $50M for land purchases for affordable housing. The coalition called this “one of the most prominent barriers to housing development" in the report.
The report also emphasized that all funding should come with support and capacity building to develop a workforce and set up long-lasting affordable housing infrastructure.
The full report is available below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.