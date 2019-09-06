Aerosmith has added 15 additional dates through 2020 for its residency on the Las Vegas Strip.
In addition to the added shows, Aerosmith has also announced that it is adding a new “VIP ON-STAGE THX-PERIENCE” package, which is available for purchase for all shows. The experience includes one on-stage seated or standing ticket, one pair of 1more THX-certified Triple Driver Headphones to keep, on-stage VIP bar access and entry access through a separate VIP entrance, according to a news release.
The 15 new dates are:
January 2020: 29, 31
February 2020: 3, 5, 8, 10, 13, 15
May 2020: 20, 23, 25, 28, 30
June 2020: 2, 4
Tickets for the added shows go on sale Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets or online at ticketmaster.com/aerosmith.
