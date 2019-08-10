LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A group of mental health experts talked about Nevada's lack of resources for kids in the state during a panel put on by Specialized Alerternatives for Youth, or SAFY.
"Mental health is under treated in this State and we really need to get people involved in understanding the degree of the problem," said Dr. Michelle Fontenelle-Gilmer. "We need to talk to our legislature because we do have space to do it.We just don't have funding to do it."
Dr. Gilmer said kids are not only dealing with a lack of resources, but are also dealing with a new kind of fear in the classroom.
A pew research study found as many as 57% of teens are worried about shootings happening at their schools.
"When we're having school shootings when we're having things like that we need to be prepared to help kids process this information," said parent Caitlin Johnson.
Dr. Gilmer said addressing this concerns one on one could help a child get through their anxieties.
"Let them know that the teachers are there to keep them safe. Know about the safeguards put in place at the school. They need to listen to what the child's fears are," said Dr. Gilmer.
