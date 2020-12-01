LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- New Era Las Vegas, an African-American advocacy group, said it wants to buy Fresh and Less Market because they say management refuses to provide quality food.
“We’ve already had people call us from all over the city who want to pull their resources to be investors. To help with staffing, to help with how to run a grocery store and run it correctly,” said Minister Stretch Sanders, president of New Era Las Vegas.
Sanders said customers reached out to him about expired food items, discolored meat and old produce.
“As of November 15, 16, we got word that the store had actually gotten worse. We went in, it was the same story,” said Sanders.
Fresh and Less Market manager Ricky Carter is defending the market near Owens Avenue and H Street, saying there is bound to be a few pieces of less than perfect fruit in a case, but that doesn’t mean the food is bad.
As far as the meat is concerned, Carter challenged anyone to come by the market and have a look for themselves.
“We have class A, grade A, from the health inspector for the kitchen, for the bakery, or the produce, for the meat department.”
Customers inside the market on Tuesday said the quality of the food has gotten better.
“In the beginning it might have been a little rocky for them but they’ve come a long way and they made a lot of improvement,” said customer Monica Adams.
Despite efforts from Sanders and New Era Las Vegas, Carter is not backing down from his market.
“The store is not for sale. I would not sell it to them or anybody. Even if they give me $2 million. It’s not for sale,” said Carter.
