LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Can you fit inside a teacup? At the Adventuredome at Circus Circus, yes, you can!
The indoor amusement park's newest ride Twistin' Teacups will be open in time for Halloween. The Adventuredome will provide discounted admissions from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 31 for guests who come in costume, and a free trick-or-treat goodie bag.
Costume masks will not be permitted, and all guests will be required to appropriate face coverings and follow all local regulations for social distancing.
More information and tickets are available here: https://www.circuscircus.com/the-adventuredome
