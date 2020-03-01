LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two adults and three pets were displaced Sunday morning after a fire broke out in the west valley, according to Las Vegas fire officials.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and the Clark County Fire Department responded to a house fire about 11:20 a.m. at 3708 El Jardin Ave., near Oakey and Valley View boulevards.
No injuries were reported, but two dogs and one cat were treated for smoke inhalation, according to LVFR Spokesman Tim Szymanski.
Winds from the southwest carried the fire into a secondary property, causing exterior damage to the side of the house and patio, Szymanski said. It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
"Whatever was on fire, it pushed next to the house next door," Szymanski said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Investigators believe it may have started outside between the homes. An estimate of the damage was $150,000. Damage to the other home was estimates $10,000.
.@LasVegasFD and Clark County fire officials responded to a blaze at 3708 El Jardin Ave. The fire is out, but they are checking for hotspots. No injuries. 2 adults, 3 pets displaced. STORY: https://t.co/fFZvlyxq1W pic.twitter.com/9ZZyY8NGaI— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) March 1, 2020
UPDATE: Fire is OUT, one home badly dmg’d, second house moderate, no injuries reported, two dogs & one cat being treated for smoke inhalation, cause U/I, crews looking for hotspots, @RedCrossUtahNV needed for 2adults/3pets displaced. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/NgesoLcSty— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) March 1, 2020
