LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two adults and multiple animals were displaced late Sunday morning after a two-alarm fire broke out in the area of Oakey and Valley View boulevards, according to Las Vegas fire officials.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and the Clark County Fire Department responded to a house fire about 11:20 a.m. at 3708 El Jardin Ave. No injuries were reported, but two dogs and one cat were treated for smoke inhalation, according to LVFR Spokesman Tim Szymanski.

EL JARDIN FIRE

Clark County fire officials respond to a blaze on El Jardin Ave. in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Winds from the southwest carried the fire into a secondary property, causing exterior damage to the side of the house and patio, Szymanski said.

"Whatever was on fire, it pushed next to the house next door," Szymanski said.

About 70 units responded to the event. The cause of the fire is under investigation. An estimate of the damage was not known as of 12:31 p.m.

