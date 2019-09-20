LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An adult film star known as "Bridget the Midget" was arrested in Las Vegas this week after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend.
Cheryl Murphy, 29, was arrested Sept. 18 on charges of domestic battery, burglary and assault, all with a deadly weapon enhancement.
Murphy goes by the name Bridget Powers or "Bridget the Midget" in pornography films.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said at about 2:30 a.m. Sept. 18, officers responded to a unknown trouble call in the 2800 block of South Decatur Boulevard.
Police made contact with Murphy upon arrival. The investigation revealed there was an argument and Murphy stabbed her boyfriend in the leg and later broke a window.
The man was taken to University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
Murphy's next court date was scheduled for Sept. 26.
