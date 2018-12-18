LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees on cats and dogs older than six months through Dec. 31.
In a press release, the shelter announced the promotion starts at their location on Wardelle Street near Bonanza Road tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The no-cost adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchips and vaccinations. A city fee of $10 will apply for residents of the cities of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.
The shelter also announced a foster "vacation" program to keep the pets with families through the holidays.
Foster families are encouraged to take home a medium or large dog for a week, supplies provided. If the fosters want to adopt the dog after, the shelter will waive adoption fees.
For more information, visit animalfoundation.com.
