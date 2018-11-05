LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cats your ballot on Tuesday! No, we didn't mean to just "cast" your ballot when you head to vote.
The Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees for cats and kittens on Tuesday with the show of an "I Voted" sticker.
On Nov. 6 only, those wanting to adopt any cat or kitten from the Animal Foundation can show their sticker to waive the fees between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., according to a press release.
Those interested can visit the Foundation on Tuesday on Wardelle Street between East Harris Avenue and Bonanza Road.
The fee-waiver includes a spay or neuter surgery, microchip and up-to-date vaccinations. A city fee of $10 will apply for residents of Las Vegas proper or North Las Vegas.
“However you voted this year, adopting a shelter pet is one thing you can do to guarantee that your life will change for the better,” said Christi Dineff, Assistant Director of Operations for The Animal Foundation, in the press release.
Visit the Animal Foundation's website by clicking here.
