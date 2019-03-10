LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas staple has closed its doors for good.

Macayo Vegas has two locations in the valley. The location on Sahara Avenue in the west valley closed on Sunday. The Charleston Boulevard one, on the east side, is set to close soon as well, but a date has not been announced.

Employees said they have been grateful for the community’s support. One family even traveled from Texas to dine at the beloved restaurant one more time.

Open for nearly 60 years, Macayo Vegas had become synonymous with proms, birthdays and family celebrations.

Las Vegas restaurant Macayo to close after nearly 60 years Macayo Mexican restaurant announced it is closing its doors after 59 years in the Las Vegas Valley.

“It is a family affair,” William Roberts said. “We probably eat here about once a week.”

For decades, Roberts said he brought his kids here.

“We knew all of the waiters and waitresses,” he said.

“Probably since I was about 14, I’ve been coming here,” Roberts’ daughter Sarah said.

Sarah Ziegler moved away but said Macayo is always one of their first stops when they come back.

“I think it’s now a tradition that anytime we come into town, there’s chips and salsa -- Macayo chips and salsa -- waiting at home,” she said.

In fact, when Ziegler heard the Mexican restaurant was closing, she booked a trip from San Antonio.

“It coincided with Spring Break, so we got some Southwest tickets and flew in this morning at 8 a.m.,” she said.

The family got back together and swapped stories over chips and salsa.

“It’s multi-generational,” Ziegler said. “I’ve been going here since I was a kid. Now my kids get to come here so it means a lot to be here on the last day.”

“It’s just heartbreaking,” Roberts said. “Like part of our life is going away.”

Hugo Rivera has been serving families at Macayo’s Sahara location for 17 years.

“It was a big shock to us,” he said. “We’ve been here as a family all the coworkers and owner. But now it’s done.”

Rivera said since the restaurant announced its closing, it’s been packed.

“We’ve been so busy – very busy so we haven’t processed that yet,” he said.

He spent his last day here on his feet, making sure customers had one more memorable meal.

“I would just say that we’ll be back,” Rivera said. “We’ll be back soon by summer time, we’ll be here again.”

“I’m sad that we’re not going to be able to come here again,” Ziegler said. “Happy that we were able to make it out here. I would’ve been really upset if it closed and we wouldn’t have been able to come. It’s not going to be the same at all. It’s not going to be like coming to Vegas. Maybe we’re going to have to vacation somewhere else.”

Rivera said he will transfer to the Charleston location for now.

Macayo Vegas told FOX5 they are parting ways from executives with the Arizona locations.

They confirmed they plan to open another restaurant, possibly under a new name, in Vegas. But they have not shared any more details yet.