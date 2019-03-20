LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District police cited another student Wednesday in connection with racially charged threats made at Arbor View High School.
CCSD police Sgt. Brian Zink said a student was cited for cyber bullying in connection with Instagram posts threatening to shoot students at the high school.
The students age was not immediately known.
CCSD police arrested two students Tuesday in connection with racist threats at Arbor View High School.
The teens, ages 15 and 16, created an Instagram account targeting black students at the school and using violent language, according to police.
According to police, charges against the teens include making terroristic threats with a hate crime enhancement, conspiracy to commit terroristic threats, cyber bullying and breach of peace.
Once police identified the suspects, the threat to students was deemed not credible by police.
Zink said the investigation into the threats was ongoing and that students may see an increased police presence at the school.
