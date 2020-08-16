LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A local grief center is helping families and kids cope with loss ahead of the new school year.
Adam’s Place is a nonprofit that works with school aged children in Las Vegas. They provide skills and resources to help kids cope with the loss of a loved one.
Adam’s Place provides those resources through meeting and support groups.
Tessie Johnson lost her older son to suicide. Johnson said Adam’s Place helped her younger son process the loss of his brother.
“What Adam’s Place did is it helped connect him to other children who are experiencing loss…On some level loss is loss so it doesn’t matter who you lost or how you lost them…Just dealing with that and him being able to see other children around his age dealing with some of those same issues.”
As kids head back to school online, Adam’s Place wants to make sure children and families have the resources they need.
Adam’s Place went virtual in March and is continuing to host virtual support groups once a month.
In person meet and greets for younger kids begin this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.