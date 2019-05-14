NEW YORK (AP) -- Tim Conway, the stellar second banana to Carol Burnett who won four Emmy Awards on her TV variety show, has died, according to his publicist. He was 85.
Conway died Tuesday morning after a long illness in Los Angeles, according to Howard Bragman, who heads LaBrea Media.
"The Carol Burnett Show" aired on CBS from 1967-1978. The ensemble cast included Harvey Korman, Vicki Lawrence and Lyle Waggoner. Conway joined the cast as a regular in 1975 after being a frequent guest.
Besides his four Emmys with Burnett, Conway got two more for guest appearances on "Coach" and "30 Rock."
Conway also had a modest but steady movie career, appearing in such films as "The Apple Dumpling Gang."
(1) comment
One of the greats! When does the movie come out?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.