(Meredith) -- Iconic actor Burt Reynolds has died at the age of 82. Reynolds' manager confirmed his death to the Hollywood Reporter, saying he died Thursday morning at a hospital in Florida. He is reported to have suffered a heart attack.
Reynolds was a beloved superstar in the late 70s and 80s starring in films like "The Longest Yard", "Deliverance", and "Smokey and the Bandit." He was nominated for an Oscar for his role of Jack Horner in 1997's "Boogie Nights." He ended up winning a Golden Globe that year.
