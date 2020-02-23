LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A small group of activists gathered on Sunday to protest a recently implemented Las Vegas homeless ordinance that bars people from sleeping on city streets if shelter space is available.
They gathered at Huntridge Park, near Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway. The park was closed for renovations and to clean up criminal activity back in 2018.
"This park has a history,” one protester said. “When this park was shut down, it was like a big slap in the face to the entire activist community because this park was a main hub where we could connect with people, see how they were doing."
Huntridge Park also has a history for other reasons.
Just before the park closed down, there was a community meeting where people living nearby claimed Huntridge Park had become an unsanitary hotbed of drug-use and violent behavior that was spilling over into their neighborhoods.
"When we find heroin in my front yard and we find peyote and marijuana two doors down from one of my rentals, four doors down the lady gets shot in the head and raped and she's 80 years-old,” one neighbor said at a 2018 meeting. “I think that may be some poor stewardship."
The woman he’s referring to is Shevaun. We talked to her back in 2018 when she was attacked. Police said the man arrested for it was Herbert Rogers, who had been living in the park before she was attacked.
Huntridge Park remains closed. The protesters Sunday were technically trespassing, and Marsha's warned if they stayed too long they'd be arrested.
For some, this wouldn't be the first time getting locked up over this same issue.
"I will gladly get arrested again," said one protester arrested at the Occupy Fremont protests in January. He says he isn't backing down -- now, calling on the governor to step in unless Mayor Goodman and the Las Vegas City Council can find a better solution.
"Make more beds and do something to something to alleviate both city ordinances because it will not help the homeless at all," he said.
