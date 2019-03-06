LAS VEGAS -- An active case of tuberculosis was discovered at Durango High School, health officials confirmed Wednesday.
Southern Nevada Health District officials confirmed that an individual at the school tested positively for an active tuberculosis case.
Officials went to the school to test students and staff for TB. SNHD said they were looking for latent cases of TB and were unlikely to find another active case at the school.
The Clark County School District sent this message to parents:
People with the highest risk for TB infection are those who have had close, personal contact with the individual over a period of time. We are currently working with the Southern Nevada Health District as they investigate the situation to determine which students and staff may have been significantly exposed to the active TB case. Parents and guardians will be notified if it is determined that your child needs to be tested for exposure to the TB germ.
The safety of our students is a priority at Durango High School and we will work diligently to support the Southern Nevada Health District in their investigation. If you have any questions at all, please contact your licensed healthcare provider or the Southern Nevada Health District at 702-759-1015.
The individual with the active TB case has not been identified.
