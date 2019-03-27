LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Crews battled a fire Wednesday morning at the Wetlands Park in the east Las Vegas Valley.
The Clark County Fire Department responded to the fire north of Silver Bowl Park after a call come in at 5:20 a.m., according to an email from the department.
It was unclear how the fire started, but no injuries were reported, according to CCFD. There was no damage or threat to surrounding structures. About three to four acres were burned
The Bureau of Land Management was contacted and responded to the blaze, the email said. The Wetlands Park maintains a contract with the BLM for wildfire suppression. The CCFD provided resources as needed to assist under a cooperators agreement with the BLM.
