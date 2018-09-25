LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Zion National Park on Tuesday announced the immediate closing of a section of the popular Narrows hike.
The park announced in a statement it would stop issuing permits to hike the Zion Narrows top-down, including the 16-mile day hike or overnight use.
The trail passes through private property and the landowner revoked permission, according to the statement. Zion National Park representatives said they were working with the landowner to resolve the issue.
The more popular section of the hike, from Temple of Sinawava to Big Spring, remains open. Travel beyond Big Spring is prohibited, the statement said.
