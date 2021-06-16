LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local air conditioning companies are slammed this week.
But, they're having trouble keeping up with all the demand, for more reasons than one. They are experiencing a supply shortage from their distributors.
YES! Air Conditioning and Plumbing in Las Vegas said if they hadn't prepared ahead due to a part shortage, and established their own inventory of parts, they wouldn't have had enough central AC systems to give to all of their customers this week during the excessive heat warning.
"The demand's just skyrocketing through the roof right now," said Ryan Field, marketing director.
For example, coils are parts that are necessary for central AC units. Field said not only are they flying off the shelves at a rate of about 15 to 20 per day, but their source is also becoming increasingly scarce this week.
"The stock we have in our warehouse may last us this week," said Field. "Especially with how busy it is, it may not even last us that long."
Field said replenishing their preferred coils through their distributors right now, just is not an option.
"We wouldn't be able to get the coils we want at this particular moment," said Field.
Peter Almanza, service manager with the company, echoed Field's statement.
"Before the pandemic, some of the distributors had some pretty good stock, pretty good inventory. Post-pandemic, it seems we're running into a little bit of a problem," said Almanza.
Not only are the parts proving hard to find, but they are increasingly costly for businesses right now.
"The whole industry is dealing with it pretty much across the board: having a problem with shipping, and stuff being built," said Almanza.
Unfortunately for them, material costs are at their highest.
"The increase this year was much greater than we've seen in past years," said Field.
Some house calls are taking longer, which is undoubtedly brutal for the customer during this heat.
"We tell them a part's two, three days out, a part's five days ... it never used to be like that," said Almanza.
And while they're hoping for a new shipment next week, there are no promises. In fact if they run out, they may have to drive to California or Arizona to get the parts that keep their business running.
"If we ever get the chance to replenish our inventory, we do take advantage of that and buy as much as we can," said Almanza.
Field said they may be left with no choice in the future but to raise customer prices.
"If the inflation still keeps continuing on the path that it's on right now, we're probably gonna have to make some changes, and increase some prices, because our equipment is getting expensive, our cost is going up."
It reinforces the importance of getting your HVAC system inspected twice a year. They said every year, you should be getting your system inspected in March or April for air conditioning, and your heat inspected in October or November.
Field said he suspects the shortage is a post-pandemic side effect of recently reopening, adding, "They're still getting the supply routes done. Shortage on drivers, fuel is going up, materials going up."
Almanza said he believes it could be workforce-related, in the plants where parts are made.
"We seem to being doing pretty well, just because we took the time to stop, and think, 'Down the road, what could happen?' Prepare for it, and got everything put together so we can have these things in place and take care of people," said Almanza.
The scarcity of parts further underlines the importance of making use of local cooling shelters, or other alternatives, if your AC breaks in this heat.
