LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A valley location of Absolute Dental plans to hold a free dental clinic open to all veterans or active duty military members in need.
According to a press release, the event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 8, from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1860 E. Charleston Boulevard.
General dentists and oral surgeons will be available for exams and urgent dental issues. The clinic will be open on a first come, first serve basis.
Patients are advised to bring updated medical and dental histories with them if possible.
Absolute Dental said the offer is only available to veterans and active duty military at this time.
