LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- About 30,000 people are expected to descend upon downtown Las Vegas Monday to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his dream for a better America.
King dreamed that people would one day be judged for the content of their character rather than the color of their skin.
The parade to honor the historic civil rights leaders kicks off Monday morning, with marching bands, students, dancers, floats and government leaders.
The children at our Valley View Rec Preschool have been learning about Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. We asked these 3-5 year olds to help us with excerpts from his famous speech. They worked hard on their lines! Feel free to thank them in the comments below. pic.twitter.com/6kUxXNVfVF— City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) January 20, 2020
PARADE DETAILS
TIME: 10 a.m.
PLACE: Downtown Las Vegas
CLOSURES: 4th Street (between Ogden and Gass)
MEMORABLE QUOTES:
"The time is always right to do what is right."
"If you can't fly, then run. If you can't run, then walk. If you can't walk, then crawl... But whatever you do, keep moving."
"Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend."
