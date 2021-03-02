LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you're looking for something fun to do with the family, you can look to Boulder City on March 20.
This month, there will be a drive-in movie theater showing of "Abominable," in an event titled "A Night Under the Stars: Abominable."
It's $25 per car and it benefits the Boulder City Hospital. Boulder City Hospital and Guardian Elite Medical Services are hosting the event.
Gates open at 6 p.m. The movie starts at 7. You can buy tickets here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.