LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Residents can get free assistance with tax preparation filing at five Las Vegas community centers through April 15, the city of Las Vegas announced on Tuesday.
Volunteers from AARP and the Internal Revenue Service Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will offer free assistance with personal income tax form preparation and electronic filing at five city of Las Vegas senior or community centers through April 15.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers provide in-person and virtual tax assistance to anyone free of charge, with a special focus on taxpayers who are over 50 or have low-to-moderate income. VITA Volunteers are trained to assist in filing tax forms and basic schedules including 1040, 1040A, and 1040EZ, for those having a taxable income up to $57,000.
AARP and the IRS advise taxpayers with complex returns are advised to seek paid tax assistance, the city said.
Participants should bring a copy of their 2020 income tax return, Social Security card, photo identification and all of your applicable 2021 paperwork to the appointment. If married, both spouses must be present to file a joint return.
Advance appointments are required at all locations. Centers will be closed Feb. 21 for holiday observance.
Call a center below weekdays to schedule an appointment, or schedule online:
- http://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/
- http://www.nvfreetaxes.org/
- http://www.irs.gov/Individuals/Free-Tax-Return-Preparation-for-You-by-Volunteers
AARP Free Tax Form Preparation (all ages)
- Thursday-Friday, Feb. 10-April 14, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., by appointment only.
- Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive, 702-229-1702.
- Call 702-229-1702 for information and appointments; appointments are open now.
VITA Free Tax Form Preparation (ages 18+)
- Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Jan. 24-April 14; by appointment only.
- Doolittle Senior Center, 1930 N. J St., 702-229-6125.
- The VITA program offers free tax help to people who generally make $57,000 or less, persons with disabilities, the elderly and limited-English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals. Register for an appointment at this location online at www.nvfreetaxes.org.
VITA Free Tax Form Preparation (all ages)
- Wednesdays, 5 to 8 p.m.; Feb. 2-April 13; by appointment only.
- East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., 702-229-1515.
- The VITA program offers free tax help to people who generally make $57,000 or less, persons with disabilities, the elderly and limited-English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals. Register for an appointment at this location online at www.nvfreetaxes.org. Call 702-229-1515 for information. Bi-lingual assistance is available.
AARP Free Tax Form Preparation (all ages)
- Tuesdays, Feb. 1-April 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; by appointment only.
- Lieburn Senior Center, 6230 Garwood Ave., 702-229-1600.
- Call 702-229-1600 for information and appointments.
VITA Free Tax Form Preparation (all ages)
- Thursdays, 5 to 7 p.m., Feb. 3-April 14, by appointment only.
- Stupak Community Center, 251 W. Boston Ave., 702-229-2488.
- The VITA program offers free tax help to people who generally make $57,000 or less, persons with disabilities, the elderly and limited-English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals. Call 702-229-2488 for appointment and information; bi-lingual assistance available.
