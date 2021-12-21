LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- ‘Tis the season for holiday travel and this year, AAA is predicting it will be close to pre-pandemic levels even with the rise of the omicron COVID-19 variant.
AAA estimates between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, one in every three Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home. Americans who had to cancel getaways and get-togethers last year due to the pandemic are making up for lost time this holiday season.
According to AAA, that dramatic bounce-back will bring this year’s numbers to 92% of 2019 holiday travel levels.
“We saw it at Thanksgiving," AAA spokesman Sergio Avila said. "Thanksgiving last year was completely different than this year and this is the same as Christmas even New Year’s Eve. A lot of things were still shut down, we were being discouraged from traveling. Those restrictions have been lifted."
AAA says Las Vegas will be one of the most popular travel destinations in the country this year.
If you plan to drive to Southern California, the Regional Transportation Commission issued a holiday travel forecast with the best and worst times to travel through Primm. They say to expect a slow-go: the day after Christmas, Dec. 27, and Jan. 2-3. Harry Reid International will also be packed.
Terminal 1 parking is expected to fill up during the holidays. That means people will have to park elsewhere and take a shuttle. As with so many industries right now, a worker and driver shortage may mean longer wait times.
