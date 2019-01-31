LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- AAA announced its "Tipsy Tow" service would be offered for Super Bowl Sunday to ensure drivers, and their vehicles, get home safely.
Tipsy Tow will start at 6 p.m. on Sunday through 6 a.m. on Monday, AAA said. The service is free and a vehicle tow is available up to a 10 mile radius for any driver, not just AAA members. For mileage beyond the 10 mile radius, a standard towing rate will be applied.
Services that will not be provided to motorists include:
- Requesting a tow to another "drinking establishment"
- Starting a vehicle
- Changing a flat tire
- Requesting a tow to a repair shop
- Gas delivery
- Taxi services
- Requests to transport more than two people per vehicle
Anyone who wishes to use AAA's Tipsy Tow can call 1-800-222-4357 and request a Tipsy Tow with the operator.
"AAA wants motorists to plan ahead for a safe ride home if they are planning on attending a Super Bowl party where alcohol is involved," Michael Blasky, a spokesperson for AAA Nevada, said. "But if your plans fall through, we encourage drivers, passengers, party hosts and restaurant managers to take advantage of our service, as driving while intoxicated is never a winning play."
