A woman wins a 6-figure lottery prize. The next day, she wins again

Two days. Two back-to-back lottery wins. Both in the six figures.
It must feel great to be Orlene Peterson right about now.
The Idaho woman won a $300,000 lottery prize -- and then the very next day, snagged $200,000 in another win.
What are the odds?
Well, officials at the Idaho Lottery crunched the numbers. And they estimate it's about 1 in 282.5 million.
Peterson's stroke of good luck began late January when she bought some lottery tickets in Hayden in northern Idaho.
"I had bought some tickets already, then had $20 left over, so I thought what the heck, I'll get a Grand Fortune ticket," Peterson told the lottery.
The ticket turned out to be a $200,000 winner.
"I couldn't believe it," she said.
The next morning, Peterson walked into another store in a different town to test her luck. And again, ka-ching! This time to the tune of $300,000.
The name of the game, fittingly, was Comin' in Hot.
"When I scanned it and said I had to claim it at the lottery, I thought maybe it was $1,000. I never imagined it would be $300,000 and that it happened again. The next day!" she said.
Peterson plans to make use of her massive return to pay off bills and buy a new truck.
Oh, and she's also thinking of taking a trip to Vegas.
