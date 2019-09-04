LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For 30 minutes a week, A Song In Their Hearts organization in teaches homeless and foster children piano lessons for free.
“Something like music, arts education, can give them a sense of accomplishment. It's something they can look forward to," A Song In Their Hearts creator Bridget Cain said.
Cain has been a piano teacher for over 25 years, the idea for her nonprofit came to her when she saw the need to teach music to kids in crisis.
“Music allows them in a way to let their guard down," Cain said. "So when I'm playing a little piano song with a child and they lean their head over on my shoulder, it's just beautiful. It's priceless."
For many of her students outside of A Song In the Hearts, Cain is able to help them grow and get outside their comfort zone.
“She like calms me down and makes me feel confident, and encourages and it makes me feel like I wanna try my best,” student Katelin Hugo said.
She teaches the lessons once a week at Child Haven to kids ages 8-12.
As difficult as some of these lessons may be for Cain, the result of her 30 minute classes are priceless.
"If I can get a homeless child who's life is full of uncertainty and upheaval just to relax and smile and play 'Mary had a Little Lamb' or 'Happy Birthday' on the piano, it's great," Cain said.
Cain hopes to grow her nonprofit and is looking at opening a new chapter in Phoenix.
As A Song In Their Hearts grows, the organization is also looking for instrument donations and teachers.
"Music is just something that maybe gives you a brief escape no matter what's going on in your life," Family Music Owner Jim Mason said.
For more on the organization head to their website.
