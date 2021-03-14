LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tenants from a small apartment complex in Las Vegas are staying at hotels or with family while repairs at their building are being made.

A stolen car crashed into the complex near Washington Avenue and Sagman Street on Valentine’s Day.

Dean Perez said his Ford Focus was stolen in January.

In the middle of the night on February 14, Perez received a call from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police that his car had been found. They gave Perez the address of where they were taking the car but didn’t provide more information as to what happened.

On Tuesday, a friend of Perez sent him a story FOX5 covered of the crash. The Ford Focus was his.

“That’s when I found out that my car was involved in the accident. I mean, I was already frustrated enough the day my car was stolen. And the day I found out it was wrecked,” Perez said.

Perez is bothered some tenants are in the process of getting evicted now.

“That alone is already frustrating enough, too. Honestly, I hope that those people get taken care of ... nothing is going to bring back my car or my property, just hope Metro is going to do something about it,” Perez said.

FOX5 spoke with the tenant who received a "Three Day Notice To Quit" for nuisance on March 9.

They plan to move out within the coming weeks.

He said management has booked them a hotel until Wednesday.