A 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook Utah's Salt Lake City area Wednesday morning, knocking out power in some areas, officials said.
The 5.7 quake was centered about 10 miles west of Salt Lake City, starting at 7:09 a.m. MT, the US Geological Survey said.
"From what we have been able to determine, it doesn't appear this was major shaking," Utah's Division of Emergency Management posted on Twitter shortly after the earthquake.
Still, power has been knocked out in some areas, and aftershocks are likely, the division said. Details about the extent of the outages weren't immediately available.
At least six aftershocks had been recorded within 20 minutes of the main quake, according to the USGS.
This is the state's most powerful quake since 1992, when a magnitude 5.9 temblor struck the St. George area, the division said.
Generally in Utah, earthquakes greater than magnitude 5 happen once every 10 years, and quakes greater than magnitude 6 happen once every 50 years, the USGS says.
That statement takes into account instrumentation records dating back to 1962, and historical records dating back to the1850s, th USGS says.
CNN's Dave Hennen and Judson Jones contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.